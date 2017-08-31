- Above is the latest episode of WWE Unboxed with Zack Ryder, featuring a hands-on look at the TMNT WWE Ninja Superstars Series 2 from Playmates Toys.

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers

* Baron Corbin vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE United States Champion AJ Styles

* Last Man Standing: Rusev vs. Randy Orton

* Dolph Ziggler vs. Sami Zayn

* Naomi, Charlotte and Becky Lynch with Asuka vs. Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya with James Ellsworth

* Appearances by Aiden English, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper, The New Day and others

- Former WWE Tag Team Champions John Hennigan (John Morrison, Johnny Impact) and Joey Mercury will be reuniting on September 22nd for the All Pro Wrestling group in Stockton, California. As seen below, Mercury indicated on Twitter that they are taking bookings together now.

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.