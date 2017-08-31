Welcome to our live coverage of GFW Impact on POP, which begins at 8pm ET! Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage. Below is what's scheduled for tonight's show:

- We kick the show off from earlier today with the new GFW Champion, Eli Drake (and Chris Adonis) arriving to the arena. Also, Lashley and American Top Team show up yet again. Lambert gets into another argument with Jeff Jarrett.

- Recap of last week's Gauntlet for the Gold match and American Top Team getting physical at ringside while Drake celebrated his big win.

- Out to the ring is Eli Drake and Chris Adonis, both in suits and with celebratory cigars. Drake on the mic, he says fourteen years he's traveled all over the world and now he has the title. Drake says looking at the title it pisses him it took him this long to get it. Drake gloats about his win and that no one - not even Jim Cornette - could keep him away from the championship. Out to the ring comes Johnny Impact, who tells Drake that he and everyone in the back are sick of him running his mouth. "Take it from me, a guy who's had more names than you have had titles," says Impact. He wants the title and now out comes Eddie Edwards.

Edwards gets on the mic and says he knows to get chances, you need to speak up, so he's speaking up. Edwards then lets Impact that because he's been a world champion in GFW, he outranks Impact and he wants a shot at the title. Drake stirs the pot between Impact and Edwards, but out comes Cornette to fix things. Cornette says tonight it will be Edwards/Impact vs. Adonis/Drake and if Drake's team wins, he doesn't have to defend the title. If Impact or Edwards gets the pin, they get a title shot.

- Backstage, Allie introduces herself to a disinterested Taryn Terrell and wonders why Taryn was so mean to Gail Kim. Taryn says it's been bothering her and wondered if Allie could give Kim a message, Allie agrees, and gets beat up by Taryn. "Make sure that message gets delivered, okay?"

oVe (Dave and Jake Crist) vs. Mario Bokara and Fallah Bahh

Dave and Mario start things off with Dave landing a big kick, quick tags back and forth as Dave hits a senton splash, cover, two. LAX watches on from their hideout as Bahh is tagged in. Jake tries to use his speed and gets flattened by Bahh. Bahh with a leg drop, misses, and tags out. Jake and Dave with double kicks on Bokara. Double kicks on Bahh clear him out of the match. High elevation cutter on Bokara that puts him down for the 1-2-3.

Winners: oVe via Pinfall

- Jim Cornette talks with Moose in his office and in rolls the Grand Champion, EC3. Cornette lets EC3 know he's taking on El Hijo del Fantasma.

Caleb Konley (with Trevor Lee) vs. Petey Williams

Konley gets things going early on before Williams lands a nice hurricanrana and running drop kick to ground Konley. Action goes to the floor and Lee gets involved by choking Williams before throwing him back in the ring. Konley goes to work on Williams and goes for a pin, two-count. Konley in complete control of this one at the moment goes for a number of pins and just can't put Williams away. Williams with some kicks and chops, drops Konley on his face, goes for a pin, but no luck. Williams calls for the Canadian Destroyer, gets countered, Konley up for a moonsault, misses. Williams gets distracted by Lee on the apron, Williams tosses Konley to send Lee to the floor and then hits a hurricanrana to take out Lee. Canadian Destroyer hits and that's enough to get the win.

Winner: Petey Williams via Pinfall

- Post-match, Lee instantly attacks Williams, but out comes Sonjay Dutt to clear the ring.

- Backstage, we see Richard Justice who finally has a match.

- Backstage, Taryn and Sienna are chatting it up, Karen Jarrett tried to break up the fun. She's not happy with how Taryn attacked both Gail and Allie. Jarrett then books a tag match for next week Sienna/Taryn vs. Kim/Allie.

Richard Justice vs. Kongo Kong

Justice goes right to work on Kong's midsection, attempts a shoulder block, but hurts his shoulder against his opponent. He does some squats before running straight into Kong's fist, dropping to the mat. Kong heads up to the top rope and lands a rough looking splash. It's all over.

Winner: Kongo Kong via Pinfall

- Post-match, Kong beats up Justice some more. Mahabali Shera heads to the ring, back and forth punches before he sends Kong to the outside.

- Backstage, McKenzie Mitchell talks to Johnny and asks about his thoughts on tonight's match. He said he's come to GFW for the title, but it excited for tonight's match.

- LAX's hideout, Konnan talks to Low Ki about proving a point against James Storm. He wants Low Ki to send him to the hospital and to send a message to the company that nobody disrespects LAX.

Low Ki vs. James Storm

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.