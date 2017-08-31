Source: YouTube

During Sid Vicious' first run in the WWE, he was thrust to the top of the card and competed against the company's biggest names like Hulk Hogan and the Ultimate Warrior. During a chat with Yhe Hannibal TV, Vicious revealed how working with those two superstars drove him to leave the company.

During the 1992 Royal Rumble, fans had grown tired of Hogan's "American hero" persona and booed him despite his status as one of the company's top faces. The fan response had angered Hogan and he blamed Vince McMahon, according to Vicious. Vicious was peeved by his actions and tried to leave the company after that.

"He [Hogan] is putting on like a woman, screaming at Vince like Vince planned for him to get booed," Vicious said. "I went to Vince's office and I said, 'Vince, I can't work in a place where a grown man acts like this.' I said, 'I'm going home, I'm done.'"

McMahon asked Vicious to stay on through WrestleMania and he obliged. Vicious then began to work matches with the Ultimate Warrior, and in another video he discussed how they couldn't agree on how the matches should finish, thus resulting in him leaving the company.

"It wasn't maybe a month after WrestleMania that I had enough of the Warrior and I went home," he said.

