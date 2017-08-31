- This new video features Cathy Kelley looking at WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's recovery and how he will be starting physical therapy soon, plus Charlotte's interview with Renee Young from backstage at this week's SmackDown.

- As noted, this week's "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will focus on 38 years of Intercontinental Title Glory. Below is the official synopsis and the live stream line-up:

The lineage of the historic WWE Intercontinental Title began on Sept. 1, 1979. Thirty-eight years later, the prestigious championship continues to put WWE Superstars on the map and create moments that are etched in the minds of the WWE Universe. This week, WWE Flashback Friday showcases some of those momentous occasions as the Intercontinental Championship's legacy continues.

* 3pm EST - WWE Countdown: Counting down the Top Ten Most Infamous Intercontinental Champions of all time!

* 4pm EST - RAW Flashback, 5/17/1993: Some "Kid" has a surprise for Razor Ramon. Marty Jannetty returns to face Shawn Michaels for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

* 5pm EST - Saturday Night's Main Event, 11/14/1992: Bret Hart defends the WWE Title against Papa Shango. The British Bulldog puts the Intercontinental Title on the line against Shawn Michaels.

* 6pm EST - WWE In Your House 4: Great White North, 10/22/1995: Diesel defends the WWE Title vs the British Bulldog. Goldust makes his debut . Tough decisions are made about the Intercontinental Title. (NEW)

* 8pm EST - WWE SummerSlam 1992, 8/31/1992: Over 80,000 fans pack Wembley Stadium to see Bret Hart defend the Intercontinental Title against England's own, British Bulldog.

- Former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam worked matches for Australian indie promotions last weekend and was busted open the hard way during a match at All Action Wrestling's Perth Classic event on Saturday night. RVD defeated James Grace in a Perth Classic semi-final match and later defeated Andrew "The Shark" Carter in the finals of the tournament, the first-ever for the promotion. Below are photos of RVD after the match with Carter:

With one of the greatest in ring performers and a champion of a person @TherealRVD ! And the amount of blood he loss this night unbelievable pic.twitter.com/b2e9dZR8t3 — Michael f-gan (@f-gan12) August 31, 2017

