- Above is After Impact, hosted by Josh Mathews and Scott D'Amore who talk about American Top Team and Lashley showing up at the end of tonight's show. Lashley's team continues to try and convince him to come to MMA and stay away from wrestling.

- On tonight's episode, Jim Cornette booked a Grand Championship match between current champion, Ethan Carter III and El Hijo del Fantasma in two weeks on Impact. EC3 won the title away from Moose earlier this month.

- Tonight, Petey Williams wrestled his first match in GFW in over 8 years, defeating Caleb Konley. Williams spoke about how he felt after picking up the win, how Konley and Trevor Lee can't fight their own battles and taking back his move, the Canadian Destroyer.

"I've been retired for three years and noticed that my move - for lack of a better word - has been 'hookered' across the wrestling community," Williams said. "So I'm here - the original Canadian Destroyer - to take back what's mine and I'm going to save wrestling as I do it."

How is @ipeteywilliams feeling after picking up a win in his first #IMPACT singles match in over 8 years? Find out now! #LastWord pic.twitter.com/KLHgDu2MDq — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 1, 2017

