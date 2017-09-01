- As seen above, Cesaro's Crash Royale gameplay continues for Xavier Woods' "UpUpDownDown" channel with a special appearance by TJP.
- As seen below, Tommy Dreamer is partnering with Pro Wrestling Tees to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. They will be matching all t-shirt orders from the weekend and for every shirt sold, one will be sent to the victims in need.
Let's cloth #Houston in wrestling @HouseofHardcore @prowrestlingts is matching all orders— Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 31, 2017
This weekend#familyhttps://t.co/3hQxwCl5kU pic.twitter.com/ZUGtrQgAik
Inspired by @JJWatt @KevinHart4real @TheRock— House of Hardcore (@HouseofHardcore) September 1, 2017
Our way of helping #Houston@prowrestlingts https://t.co/yVRws1Odpp pic.twitter.com/DLn42JWrRy
