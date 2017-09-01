- Above is the latest Being the Elite video featuring The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, "Hangman" Page, and Marty Scurll in the UK. The group was there as part of ROH's War of the Worlds UK tour.

- Night one of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles kicks off later today in Reseda, California. The 24-man, single elimination tournament is typically PWG's biggest event of the year where the finals are determined in a triple threat elimination match. Last year's winner was Marty Scurll, Zack Sabre Jr. the year before, and Ricochet in 2014. Here are the cards for the first two nights. Night three will feature quarter-final, semi-final, and final rounds.

Night One

2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Matches

* Brian Cage vs. Dezmond Xavier

* "The Villain" Marty Scurll vs. Flash Morgan Webster

* REY FENIX vs. Rey Horus

* PENTA EL 0M vs. "Reborn" Matt Sydal

* Jonah Rock vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

* Flamita vs. Ricochet

* The Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle) vs. Donovan Dijak & "Limitless" Keith Lee (Non-Tournament Tag Team Match)

Night Two

2017 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Matches

* Sammy Guevara vs. Joey Janela

* Donovan Dijak vs. Trevor Lee

* Sami Callihan vs. Jeff Cobb

* Michael Elgin vs. Matthew Riddle

* Travis Banks vs. Mark Haskins

* Keith Lee vs. WALTER

* LDRS (Zack Sabre, Jr. & Marty Scurll) vs. Ricochet & "Reborn" Matt Sydal (Non-Tournament Tag Team Match)

* REY FENIX, Flamita, & PENTA EL 0M vs. The Elite (Matt & Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega) (Non-Tournament Six-Person Tag Team Match)

- Also starting today is one of Chikara's biggest shows, King of Trios, which will be held in Wolverhampton, England. The three day event features 16 3-person teams in a single elimination tournament. Last year's winners were Team Sendai Girls (Cassandra Miyagi, Dash Chisako and Meiko Satomura) and Team AAA (Aero Star, Drago, and Fenix) in 2015. Below are the teams featured in this year's tournament.

* Casa Dorada (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Cornelius Crummels and Sonny Defarge)

* House Attack (Chief Deputy Dunne, Jim Obstruction and Lee Obstruction)

* House Bike Cops (Donald Kluger, Jasper Tippins and Officer Warren Barksdale)

* House Bodyslam (Emeritus, Michael Fynne and Vasyl)

* House Calamari (Chris Brookes, Elijah and Kid Lykos)

* House Fight Club (Kyle Fletcher, Millie McKenzie and Omari)

* House Furies (Fire Ant, Solo Darling and Travis Huckabee)

* House Revival (Jody Fleisch, Johnny Moss and Jonny Storm)

* House Rot (Frightmare, Hallowicked and Kobald)

* House Sendai Girls (Cassandra Miyagi, Dash Chisako and Meiko Satomura)

* House Seven Seas (Cajun Crawdad, Hermit Crab and Merlok)

* House of Sport (Danny Boy Collins, James Mason and Mal Sanders)

* House Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate)

* House Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield, Mark Angelosetti and Simon Grimm)

* House WhiteWolf (A-Kid, Adam Chase and Zayas)

* House Xyberhawx (Nytehawk, Razerhawk and Sylverhawk)

