- Above is video of six shocking WWE upsets fans forgot. The group included: Tensai beating John Cena, Heath Slater defeating Seth Rollins, Vladimir Kozlov's win over Undertaker, Carlito over Randy Orton, Al Snow beating The Rock, and Reverend D-Von taking out Triple H.

"Your entrance sets the tone. It tells people who you are and what you're about," Young wrote. "The WWE takes that part of the show very seriously, which makes me super-happy because it's always something that I've enjoyed. For me, it's not a small detail. There will be people in the crowd who have never seen us before. When we come out, you hear that music and you see this image of who we are and what we are, how we walk and how we carry ourselves. You're telling people without words what you stand for. To the WWE, guys like Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura and Bobby Roode, and with us and Authors of Pain, NXT is where these entrances get developed."

See Also Samoa Joe Reportedly Suffers Knee Injury Causing WWE RAW Plans To Change

- Samoa Joe chimed in on wrestlers who pay too much attention to the recent PWI 500 rankings that came out (you can see who was number one here). Joe offered some "help" to those wrestlers, while Baron Corbin wondered, "What's PWI?"

If in the biz & upset about your PWI ranking, schedule permitting I'll stop by & toss a brick at your head to justify your boo boo face — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) August 31, 2017

What's PWI — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 31, 2017

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.