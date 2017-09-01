- Cathy Kelley's latest video for WWE.com above looks at the Roman Reigns - John Cena promo from RAW this past Monday night. Kelley noted that many fans thought Cena destroyed Reigns during their promo.

Chris Jericho has been making the media rounds to promote his new book, No Is A Four Letter Word. Jericho was interviewed by Fox Business' Kennedy and discussed being undersized when he entered the business.

"I wanted to be a wrestler and I wanted to be in a rock and roll band when I was a kid and I heard right from the start, 'no you'll never do that, it's never going to happen,'" Jericho said. "It's a great quote from Paul Stanley [KISS co-founder], 'The only people that tell you, you can't do something are the ones that have failed. I'm not going to tell you [that] you can't do something because I did it-you can do it.' When I heard that at 16 years old … I didn't care at that point what anyone else thought, I still don't. If I believe it and I can see it and I know that I have the resources to do it, I'm going to do it.

"I've always thought of myself as a showman. When I got into wrestling I was very small compared to the other guys who were 6'9 and 300 pounds. So I knew I could never be the biggest guy on the show, but I could have the biggest personality and the biggest character," he said.

- FOX Sports Mexico and WWE announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show, WWE Saturday Night, which starts this Saturday at 9 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 2. Below is the full press release:

FOX Sports Mexico and WWE® Announce Exclusive New Weekly Program WWE Saturday Night MEXICO CITY & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FOX Sports Mexico and WWE (NYSE:WWE) today announced the launch of a new weekly Spanish-language show, WWE Saturday Night, featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE, beginning tomorrow, September 2 at 9 p.m. CDT on FOX Sports 2. Distributed throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, WWE Saturday Night features thrilling highlights and pivotal moments from WWE's flagship programs Raw® and SmackDown®, as well as WWE's premium live events, including WrestleMania®, SummerSlam®, Royal Rumble® and Survivor Series®. WWE Saturday Night is presented by renowned FOX Sports Mexico broadcasters Verónica Rodríguez and Jimena Sánchez and also includes exclusive interviews with WWE Superstars and social media features, giving viewers in Latin America a unique, localized WWE experience. Additionally, WWE Saturday Night will be available on-demand through the FOX app to authenticated FOX Sports subscribers. "We are very excited to launch this new project with WWE that we have been working on for many months," said Ernesto López, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Mexico production and programming. "We are confident that WWE Saturday Night will strengthen our relationship with a great brand like WWE while also delivering unique and spectacular content to our viewers." "We are excited to partner with FOX Sports Mexico to deliver new, localized content throughout the region and expand our reach," said Joaquin Del Rivero, WWE Vice President & General Manager, Latin America. "WWE Saturday Night offers a premier destination for FOX Sports Latin America's viewers to enjoy WWE's blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment."

