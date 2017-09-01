Source: QC Online

QC Online interviewed WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who was promoting his title defense against Randy Orton at Saturday's SmackDown live event at the iWireless Center in Moline, IL. Below are some highlights:

"It was amazing; we had over 60,000 people. It was a great reception. ... The fans were very passionate, very proud."

Representing India:

"It's a great feeling to be champion, a proud feeling I'm representing India. India is proud to have a WWE champion. It's very popular there, with a large viewership. Growing up, my uncle was a huge influence on me, and who I go to advice even still now in my current position."

Randy Orton:

"He's an incredible performer, 13 times champion. Randy is there to ultimately take the WWE championship away from me. It's my duty to ensure I walk out of Moline the WWE champion."

Jinder also talked about being WWE Champion, his WWE release in 2014, WWE expanding worldwide and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

