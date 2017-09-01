- Above is the WWE Universal Title Fatal 4-Way Match from an episode of Raw in August of last year. Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Big Cass, and Kevin Owens competed for the vacant title after Finn Balor relinquished it, due to a shoulder injury he sustained at SummerSlam. Kevin Owens would go on to win the match and hold the title for 188 days.

- According to PWInsider Samoa Joe headed to Birmingham, Alabama to have his knee injury diagnosed and it looks like he'll be out of action for 4-6 weeks. Joe was scheduled to face John Cena on this week's Raw, but the injury occurred during a live event last weekend, forcing WWE to change up their plans.

- Earlier in the week, Alexa Bliss was able to defeat Sasha Banks to win the Raw Women's Championship for a second time. After the match, her friend Nia Jax came out to celebrate, hoisting Bliss on her shoulders before eventually slamming her to the mat. Jax made it clear she's coming for the title and sent Alexa another message on Twitter.

