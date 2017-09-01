WWE announced Braun Strowman will face Big Show in a steel cage on this week's episode of Raw. The two have already met up previously with one of their encounters causing the entire ring to collapse. Cathy Kelley broke the news just a short while ago saying this will be Strowman's first-ever steel cage match.

