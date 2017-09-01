- Above are five things fans should know before the upcoming episode of Raw. It includes: Braun Lesnar's warning to Braun Strowman, Jeff Hardy's shot at the Intercontinental Championship, John Cena and Roman Reigns signed their contract for No Mercy, Alexa Bliss recaptured the Women's Title while Nia Jax is coming for the champion, and finally, Emma claimed credit for the women's revolution.

As noted , Kacy Catanzaro was recently signed by the WWE and spoke with USA Today on the transition from American Ninja Warrior to pro wrestling. Catanzaro is already calling for her character to be on the good side.

"I'm not gonna be a bad guy," Catanzaro assured. "I'm definitely gonna be a babyface [and] keep the same [positive] brand that I am in [American] Ninja [Warrior], which is honestly who I am in general."

