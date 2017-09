Source: ShowBuzz Daily

We do not have viewership for this week's GFW Impact episode as the show did not make the Cable Top 150. Last week's show drew 296,000 viewers. This week's Impact featured GFW Global Champion Eli Drake and Chris Adonis defeating Eddie Edwards and Johnny Impact in the main event, the first with Drake as champion.

Last week's show ranked #135 on the Cable Top 150. It appears this week's show did not make the list due to Hurricane Harvey coverage as The Weather Channel had several programs make the list.

We will keep you updated if the viewership becomes available. It's been more than a year since Impact did not make the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2017 Impact Viewership Tracker:

January 5th Episode: 290,000 viewers

January 12th Episode: 277,000 viewers

January 19th Episode: 310,000 viewers

January 26th Episode: 307,000 viewers

February 2nd Episode: 299,000 viewers

February 9th Episode: 252,000 viewers

February 16th Episode: 325,000 viewers

February 23rd Episode: 275,000 viewers

March 2nd Episode: 293,000 viewers

March 9th Episode: 292,000 viewers

March 16th Episode: 344,000 viewers

March 23rd Episode: 305,000 viewers

March 30th Episode: 297,000 viewers

April 6th Episode: 309,000 viewers

April 13th Episode: 302,000 viewers

April 20th Episode: 320,000 viewers

April 27th Episode: 255,000 viewers

May 4th Episode: 260,000 viewers

May 11th Episode: 309,000 viewers

May 18th Episode: 272,000 viewers

May 25th Episode: 305,000 viewers

June 1st Episode: 287,000 viewers

June 8th Episode: 318,000 viewers

June 15th Episode: 327,000 viewers

June 22nd Episode: 342,000 viewers

June 29th Episode: 268,000 viewers

July 6th Episode: 345,000 viewers

July 13th Episode: 374,000 viewers

July 20th Episode: 322,000 viewers

July 27th Episode: 286,000 viewers

August 3rd Episode: 276,000 viewers

August 10th Episode: 277,000 viewers

August 17th Episode: 320,000 viewers (Destination X)

August 24th Episode: 296,000 viewers

August 31st Episode: Did not make the top 150 due to hurricane coverage

September 7th Episode:

