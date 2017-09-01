- Above is Lita's WWE Network pick of the week, which is the first round of the Mae Young Classic. Lita talked about calling the tournament with Jim Ross, and noted that JR was responsible for her first getting signed by the company.
- John Cena posted the Instagram post below earlier this week featuring a picture of Nas' single, Ether. Cathy Kelley noted in her video looking at the John Cena - Roman Reigns promo from this past Monday's RAW that the post was a reference to Nas destroying Jay-Z on the 2001 track during their feud.
"Many fans felt that Cena did the same to Reigns on Monday night," Kelley said.
