- Above is Lita's WWE Network pick of the week, which is the first round of the Mae Young Classic. Lita talked about calling the tournament with Jim Ross, and noted that JR was responsible for her first getting signed by the company.

- As noted, Nikki Bella is currently filming the new season of Dancing With The Stars. The new season premieres on Monday, September 18.

See Also Backstage Creative News On The Roman Reigns And John Cena Contract Signing Segment From RAW

- John Cena posted the Instagram post below earlier this week featuring a picture of Nas' single, Ether. Cathy Kelley noted in her video looking at the John Cena - Roman Reigns promo from this past Monday's RAW that the post was a reference to Nas destroying Jay-Z on the 2001 track during their feud.

"Many fans felt that Cena did the same to Reigns on Monday night," Kelley said.

A post shared by John Cena (@johncena) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:01pm PDT

Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.