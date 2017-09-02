With just over three weeks until WWE No Mercy, it's never too early to start throwing out predictions on one of the most anticipated matches of the year between John Cena and Roman Reigns. After their incredible promo on this week's Raw, the question is, who should win at the PPV: Reigns or Cena?

