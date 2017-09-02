- Above is the full match between Michael Elgin and Tetsuya Naito from Destruction in Kobe in September of last year.

- Yesterday, Chikara kicked off the first round of the King of Trios tournament from Wolverhampton, England. Here are the results:

Tournament Matches (First Round)

* House Calamari (Chris Brookes, Kid Lykos, & ELIJAH) defeated House Bike Cops (Officer Warren Barksdale, Donald Kluger, & Jasper Tippins)
* House Rot (Hallowicked, Frightmare, & Kobald) defeated House Bodyslam (Vasyl, Michael Fynne, & Emeritus)
* House Seven Seas (Hermit Crab, Merlok, & Cajun Crawdad) defeated House Revival (Jody Fleisch, Jonny Storm, & Johnny Moss)
* House Strong Style (WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, & Tyler Bate) defeated House Whitewolf (Zayas, A-Kid, & Adam Chase)
* Casa Dorada (CHIKARA Grand Champion Juan Francisco De Coronado, Cornelius Crummels, & Sonny Defarge) defeated House Sport (Mal Sanders, Danny Boy Collins, & James Mason)
* House Furies (Fire Ant, Travis Huckabee, & Solo Darling) defeated House Fight Club (Omari, Kyle Fletcher, & Millie McKenzie)
* House Sendai Girls (DASH Chisako, Cassandra Miyagi, & Meiko Satomura) defeated House XyberhawX (Sylverhawx, CHIKARA Young Lions Champion Razerhawx, & Nytehawx)
* House Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield, Mr. Touchdown, & Simon Grimm) defeated House ATTACK (Chief Deputy Dunne, Jim & Lee Obstruction)


Naito On If NJPW Is Superior To WWE, Bullet Club Having No Energy, Beating Kenny Omega, Tanahashi
- PWG's Battle of Los Angeles (24-man tournament over three shows) began last night from Reseda, California. Night two will feature more first round tournament matches later tonight. Here are the results:

* Dezmond Xavier defeated Brian Cage
* Marty Scurll defeated "Flash" Morgan Webster
* Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus
* Penta el Zero M defeated Matt Sydal
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jonah Rock
* Ricochet defeated Flamita
* Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) defeated Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee (Non-Tournament Tag Team Match)




