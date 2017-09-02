- Above is the full match between Michael Elgin and Tetsuya Naito from Destruction in Kobe in September of last year.
Tournament Matches (First Round)
* House Calamari (Chris Brookes, Kid Lykos, & ELIJAH) defeated House Bike Cops (Officer Warren Barksdale, Donald Kluger, & Jasper Tippins)
* House Rot (Hallowicked, Frightmare, & Kobald) defeated House Bodyslam (Vasyl, Michael Fynne, & Emeritus)
* House Seven Seas (Hermit Crab, Merlok, & Cajun Crawdad) defeated House Revival (Jody Fleisch, Jonny Storm, & Johnny Moss)
* House Strong Style (WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, & Tyler Bate) defeated House Whitewolf (Zayas, A-Kid, & Adam Chase)
* Casa Dorada (CHIKARA Grand Champion Juan Francisco De Coronado, Cornelius Crummels, & Sonny Defarge) defeated House Sport (Mal Sanders, Danny Boy Collins, & James Mason)
* House Furies (Fire Ant, Travis Huckabee, & Solo Darling) defeated House Fight Club (Omari, Kyle Fletcher, & Millie McKenzie)
* House Sendai Girls (DASH Chisako, Cassandra Miyagi, & Meiko Satomura) defeated House XyberhawX (Sylverhawx, CHIKARA Young Lions Champion Razerhawx, & Nytehawx)
* House Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield, Mr. Touchdown, & Simon Grimm) defeated House ATTACK (Chief Deputy Dunne, Jim & Lee Obstruction)
We're in! @CHIKARApro #KingOfTrios 2017 will begin in mere moments. Keep it here for results as they happen! pic.twitter.com/kqNvY80L6g— The Indy Corner (@TheIndyCorner) September 1, 2017
- PWG's Battle of Los Angeles (24-man tournament over three shows) began last night from Reseda, California. Night two will feature more first round tournament matches later tonight. Here are the results:
* Dezmond Xavier defeated Brian Cage
* Marty Scurll defeated "Flash" Morgan Webster
* Rey Fenix defeated Rey Horus
* Penta el Zero M defeated Matt Sydal
* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Jonah Rock
* Ricochet defeated Flamita
* Chosen Bros (Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle) defeated Donovan Dijak & Keith Lee (Non-Tournament Tag Team Match)
This rules. #PWG #BOLA pic.twitter.com/Di40mx3Bmo— Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) September 2, 2017
CERO MIEDO!#PWG #BOLA2017 pic.twitter.com/0WTsGWSIbg— Capt. Jack Heartless (@JackHeartless) September 2, 2017
Monstars up in Reseda #BOLA pic.twitter.com/3ah3N9dM0Q— Shotgun Sinner?? (@Sillentassasin) September 2, 2017
