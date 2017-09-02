- Above is a clip of Kairi Sane taking on Tessa Blanchard in the first round of the Mae Young Classic. On Monday, the next four episodes will be released with the live final taking place on September 12.

- According to PWInsider , the next big addition to the WWE Network could be the entire WCW Thunder library. Thunder had a total of 146 episodes that ran from January 1998 until March 2001. One of the latest sizable collections added to the Network was WWE's ECW brand from June of 2006 until February 2010.

- Xavier Woods is currently at DragonCon, a multi-media, pop culture con focusing on sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. The event is held in Atlanta, Georgia and it looks like Woods decided one of his outfits would be none other than Bayley. Below, he showed a video of his outfit before getting take out by another dressed as Sasha Banks.

