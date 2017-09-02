- Above is a clip of Kairi Sane taking on Tessa Blanchard in the first round of the Mae Young Classic. On Monday, the next four episodes will be released with the live final taking place on September 12.
- Xavier Woods is currently at DragonCon, a multi-media, pop culture con focusing on sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, comics, literature, art, music, and film. The event is held in Atlanta, Georgia and it looks like Woods decided one of his outfits would be none other than Bayley. Below, he showed a video of his outfit before getting take out by another dressed as Sasha Banks.
