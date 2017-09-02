Ring Of Honor Episode 310 Recap: War Machine In Action, MCMG Vs. The Young Bucks

Ian Riccaboni and Colt Cabana check in on commentary after the usual ROH signature video package. Search & Destroy (Jonathan Gresham & Jay White) and IWGP Heavyweight Tag-Team Champions War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) make their entrances.

Search & Destroy (Johnathan Gresham & Jay White) vs. War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe)

Gresham and White attack Hanson and Rowe from behind as the be rings. Hanson and Rowe quickly gain control. Rowe hits a Scoop Slam on White before Scoop Slamming Gresham onto White and then Scoop Slamming Hanson onto both of them. Gresham and White eventually manage to push Hanson and Rowe into each other. Gresham hits a head-scissors on Rowe. Rowe rolls out of the ring as White hits a forearm on Hanson. Gresham connects with a boot to the face of Hanson in the corner. White and Gresham hit a double dropkick on Hanson in the corner. White leaves the ring and sends Rowe into the barrier at ringside. Gresham strikes Hanson in the ring. Hanson chops Gresham. Gresham dropkicks the knee of Hanson. White tags in and strikes Hanson several times. White hits a snapmare on Hanson. White elbows Hanson before pinning him for a one count. White stomps Hanson several times in the corner. White sends Hanson to the opposite corner. White hits a running uppercut on Hanson. White pins Hanson for a two count. White sends Hanson to the corner again. Hanson clotheslines White. Rowe is tagged in. White ducks a clothesline attempt from Rowe. Rowe hits a dropkick on White. Gresham gets in the ring. Rowe suplexes Gresham. Rowe connects with a forearm to White. Rowe throws Gresham onto White. Gresham and Rowe roll out of the ring. Rowe jumps over the top rope towards them as they both enter the ring. Gresham takes Hanson down from the ring apron as White hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Rowe as we head into a commercial break.

Hanson clotheslines White and Gresham several times in opposite corners of the ring as we return from the commercial break. Hanson sends Gresham into White before slamming into both of them. Rowe is tagged in. Hanson sits on the turnbuckle as Rowe gets White up into a powerbomb position, White punches him several times. Gresham strikes Hanson and hits a Supercanruna from off the turnbuckle. Rowe powerbomb White. Hanson hits a springboard clothesline on Gresham while Rowe German Suplexes him. Hanson eventually goes to the top rope, Gresham pulls him off. White hits a Scoop Slam on Rowe. Gresham hits a Stunner on Rowe. White hits a German Suplex on Rowe. White pins Rowe for a two count. Gresham is tagged in. Hanson gets in the ring and kicks White. Gresham dropkicks Hanson. Hanson hits a Leaping Seated Senton on Gresham. White hits a Modified STO on Hanson. Rowe headbutts White and Gresham several times. Rowe kicks Gresham in the face. White dropkicks Rowe. Gresham eventually hits a springboard moonsault on Rowe. Gresham hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Hanson. White hits the Kiwi Krusher on Rowe. Gresham hits a 450 Splash from off the top rope on Rowe before pinning him for a two count. Rowe sends White out of the ring. Rowe lifts Gresham into a powerslam from Hanson. Rowe pins Gresham for the win as Hanson hits a spin kick on White.

Winners: War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe)

Punishment Martinez attacks White after the match. Martinez chokeslams White.

QT Marshall joins Ian Riccabonni and Colt Cabana on commentary. Shane Taylor and Josh Woods make their entrances.

Shane Taylor vs. Josh Woods

Woods hits a running knee strike on Taylor as the bell rings. Woods strikes Taylor several times in the corner. Woods kicks Taylor in the face. Taylor leaves the ring. Woods follows him. Taylor drives his hip into Woods. Taylor sends Woods into the ringside barrier as we head into a commercial break.

Taylor sends Woods into the corner as we return from the commercial break. Taylor clotheslines Woods in the corner. Taylor eventually kicks Woods. Taylor stomps Woods several times before driving his hip into him in the corner. Taylor hits a Back-Suplex on Woods. Taylor pins Woods for a two count. Woods hits Taylor with a forearm to the face. Woods connects with another running knee strike to Taylor. Taylor clotheslines Woods. Taylor pins Woods for a two count. Woods locks in a Cross Arm-breaker on Taylor. Taylor breaks it by pinning Woods for a two count. Woods kicks Taylor. Woods briefly locks in an ankle lock on Taylor. Woods German Suplexes Taylor. Woods pins Taylor for a two count. Taylor catches a kick attempt from Woods. Taylor kicks Woods before pinning him for a two count. Taylor grabs a steel chair from under the ring. The referee grabs the chair from Taylor. Woods rolls Taylor up for the win.

Winner: Josh Woods

Taylor clotheslines Woods after the match. Taylor hits a pair of body splash on Woods. Taylor strikes Woods in the face. QT Marshall pays off Taylor in the ring.

A Kenny King highlight video package is shown.

The Motor City Machines (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) and ROH World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) make their entrances.

ROH World Tag-Team Championship:

The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) (c) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

Sabin and Nick start the match. Nick briefly locks in a headlock on Sabin. They exchange wrist locks. Sabin hits an arm drag on Nick. Nick hits an arm drag on Sabin. Sabin pushes Nick. Matt tags in. Shelley gets in the ring. Both teams brawl in the ring. Sabin clotheslines Nick in the corner as Shelley clotheslines Matt in the opposite corner. Sabin and Shelly send their opponents out of the ring. Shelly holds the ropes apart for Sabin as Sabin hits a Suicide Dive out of the ring on Matt and Nick. Sabin rolls Matt back into the ring. Shelley clotheslines Matt before striking Nick. Sabin pins Matt after a missile dropkick from the top rope for a two count. Shelley is tagged in. Matt and Nick regain control in the ring on both Sabin and Shelley. Sabin and Shelley leave the ring. Matt dropkicks Sabin and Shelley through the ropes. Nick hits a Twisted Plancha over the top rope onto Sabin and Shelly at ringside. Nick rolls Shelley back in the ring. Matt slams Shelley's head off the boot of Nick. Nick tags in. Shelley strikes Nick several times. Nick kicks Shelley in the face. Sabin and Matt get in the ring. Nick locks in a Sharpshooter on Shelley as Matt locks in a Sharpshooter on Sabin as we head into a commercial break.

Matt and Nick send Shelley to the corner as we return from the commercial break. Shelley moves out of the way of a running knee strike attempt from Nick, causing Nicking to connect with Matt instead. Matt hits an Inverted STO on Nick in the corner, sending Nick into the second turnbuckle. Sabin is tagged in, as is Matt. Sabin dropkicks Nick off the apron before connecting with a boot to the face of Matt. Sabin hits a missile dropkick from off the top rope on Matt. Sabin hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Nick. Sabin gets back in the ring, Nick elbows him in the face. Shelley and Matt get back in the ring as well. Sabin pushes Matt while he's on the top rope, setting him up in a tree-of-woe position. Shelley hits an over-head belly-to-belly suplex on Nick, sending him crashing into Matt. Nick rolls out of the ring. Shelly hits a cross body to the outside on Nick. Nick holds Shelley as Matt rolls Sabin up for a two count. Sabin strikes Nick. Matt hits a Modified Facebuster Sabin. Nick is tagged in. Shelley gets in the ring. Nick kicks Shelley in the face before hitting a spin kick on Sabin. Nick connects with a knee to the face of Shelley. Nick bulldogs Shelley while kicking Sabin at the same time. Nick hits a facebuster on Sabin before going to the ring apron. Nick hits a moonsault from off the apron on Shelley. Nick goes to the top turnbuckle. Sabin moves out of the way of an attempted Senton from Nick. Shelley hits a cross body from off the top rope on Nick. Matt gets back in the ring and strikes Sabin and Shelley several times. Sabin and Shelley regain control. Shelley holds Matt as Sabin dropkicks him. Shelley eventually super kicks Matt. Nick super kicks Shelley. Matt super kicks Sabin. Matt and Nick both super kick Shelley before doing the same to Sabin. Sabin double clotheslines Matt and Nick. Daniels and Kazarian come out. Daniels clotheslines Sabin in the corner. Kazarian pulls Matt out of the ring. Daniels elbows Shelley. Kazarian gets in the ring. Kazarian sends Nick out of the ring as Daniels sends Shelley out. Daniels and Kazarian exit the ring. Daniels and Kazarian send Shelley into the ringside barrier. Kazarian pushes a fan with a Young Bucks shirt on. The Addiction stands tall as they make their exit.

Winners: The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) Via Disqualification

They hype next week's show as this one comes to a close.

