- WWE uploaded The Miz's WWE debut match against Tatanka on SmackDown in 2006, which you can watch in the video above. The future WWE Champion pinned Tatanka after using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

- WWEShop.com has a Labor Day weekend sale running through Monday night at 11:59 PT. You can save 20% off orders $25+, 25% off orders $50+ and 30% off orders over $75. Championship belts are also 20% off. To take advantage of the offer, click here and use promo code RAW at checkout Please note that the sale exclused the MITB BLue Briefcase, Gift Cards, Connor's Cure, WWE 2K18, Preorder/Backorder, WrestleMania 33 Plaques and the AJ Styles Authentic Vest.

- Rusev and Lana are in Bulgaria and are not working this weekend's SmackDown live events. It appears as if they're filming content for Total Divas as Lana tagged the show in the photo and videos below of her in Bulgaria in a bikini:

Time to milk some cows ???? Who wants to see me milks cows on my @YouTube channel ????? #TotalDivas @eentertainment ?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Time for some village duties ?? #TotalDivas @WWE wants to who wants to see me do crazy life experiences on @Youtube ???? Comment ?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:46am PDT

Village duties in Bulgaria ???? #TotalDivas ??Want to see all my travels on my @YouTube channel ??? What would you like to see ?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

