- WWE uploaded The Miz's WWE debut match against Tatanka on SmackDown in 2006, which you can watch in the video above. The future WWE Champion pinned Tatanka after using his feet on the ropes for leverage.

- WWEShop.com has a Labor Day weekend sale running through Monday night at 11:59 PT. You can save 20% off orders $25+, 25% off orders $50+ and 30% off orders over $75. Championship belts are also 20% off. To take advantage of the offer, click here and use promo code RAW at checkout. Please note that the sale exclused the MITB BLue Briefcase, Gift Cards, Connor's Cure, WWE 2K18, Preorder/Backorder, WrestleMania 33 Plaques and the AJ Styles Authentic Vest.

Backstage News On Rusev Losing Quickly To Randy Orton At WWE SummerSlam

- Rusev and Lana are in Bulgaria and are not working this weekend's SmackDown live events. It appears as if they're filming content for Total Divas as Lana tagged the show in the photo and videos below of her in Bulgaria in a bikini:

