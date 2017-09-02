- WWE uploaded The Miz's WWE debut match against Tatanka on SmackDown in 2006, which you can watch in the video above. The future WWE Champion pinned Tatanka after using his feet on the ropes for leverage.
- Rusev and Lana are in Bulgaria and are not working this weekend's SmackDown live events. It appears as if they're filming content for Total Divas as Lana tagged the show in the photo and videos below of her in Bulgaria in a bikini:
Follow Raj Giri on Twitter at @RajGiri_303. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.