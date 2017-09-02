The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Alicia Fox and Dana Brooke make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

They lock up. Brooke pushes Fox to the corner. Fox hits a modified arm drag on Brooke before pinning her for a two count. Brooke rolls Fox up for a two count. Brooke slams Fox to the mat. Brooke pins Fox for another two count. Fox dodges an attack attempt by Brooke in the corner. Fox strikes Brooke. Fox hits an axe kick to the back of Brooke. Fox pins Brooke for a two count. Fox drives her knee into Brooke's back. Fox sends Brooke into the corner. Fox locks in a modified chin-lock on Brooke. Fox strikes Brooke. Brooke reverses a back-breaker attempt into a cross body on Fox. Brooke pins Fox for a two count. Fox strikes Brooke. Fox locks in a headlock on Brooke. Fox hits a Northern Lights Suplex on Brooke before pinning her for a two count. Brooke connects with several firearms to the face of Fox. Brooke clotheslines Fox. Brooke hits a Scoop Slam on Fox. Brooke pins Fox for a two count. Brooke does a back-handspring into an elbow on Fox in the corner. Brooke slams Fox to the mat. Brooke hits a running twisted splash on Fox. Brooke pins Fox for the win.

Winner: Dana Brooke

A video package is shown of the feud between Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

A recap of Paul Heyman and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's promo from RAW is shown.

A recap of the contract signing from RAW is shown featuring a verbal confrontation between Roman Reins and John Cena.

Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali make their entrances.

Mustafa Ali vs. Ariya Daivari

Daivari kicks Ali. Daivari takes Ali down to the mat. Daivari locks in a front face-lock on Ali before switching to a wrist-lock. Ali hits a pair of arm drags on Daivari. Ali dropkicks Daivari. Daivari rolls out of the ring as we head into a commercial break.

Daivari sends Ali to the ropes as we return from the commercial break. Daivari connects with a knee strike to Ali before pinning him for a two count. Daivari locks in a headlock on Ali. Ali elbows Daivari in the face. Daivari hits an Inverted DDT on Ali. Daivari pins Ali for another two count. Ali rolls Daivari up for a two count. Daivari hits a spinebuster on Ali. Daivari pins Ali for another two count. Ali connects with a forearm to the face of Ali. Ali kicks Daivari in the face. Ali hits a neck-breaker on Daivari. Ali hits a Tornado DDT from off the second rope on Daivari. Ali ascends the turnbuckle. Ali hits an Inverted 450 Splash on Daivari. Ali pins Daivari for the win.

Winner: Mustafa Ali

A recap of Alexa Bliss defeating Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's Championship on RAW is shown to close the show featuring a post-match attack on Bliss by Nia Jax.

