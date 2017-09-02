- Above is the latest Top 10 featuring accidental attacks on friendly Superstars. The video includes: Big Show running over AJ Lee, Kane giving RVD a chokeslam, and Shane pulling off a coast-to-coast, mistakenly kicking a garbage can into Vince's face.

- WWE posted an update on Jack Gallagher who was busted open in a No DQ match against The Brian Kendrick on this week's 205 Live. The cut was above his hairline and required four stitches, below is the match the injury occurred in.

JBL Says He's Leaving WWE SmackDown
- As noted, JBL announced that he was stepping away from his weekly broadcasting role on SmackDown to dedicate more time to at-risk youth and communities in Bermuda. He will continue his relationship with WWE by appearing on marquee events, such as Tribute to the Troops and WrestleMania. Fellow WWE Announcers, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves thanked JBL on Twitter, JBL responded to both announcers.





