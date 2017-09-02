- Above is the latest Top 10 featuring accidental attacks on friendly Superstars. The video includes: Big Show running over AJ Lee, Kane giving RVD a chokeslam, and Shane pulling off a coast-to-coast, mistakenly kicking a garbage can into Vince's face.

WWE posted an update on Jack Gallagher who was busted open in a No DQ match against The Brian Kendrick on this week's 205 Live. The cut was above his hairline and required four stitches, below is the match the injury occurred in.

- As noted, JBL announced that he was stepping away from his weekly broadcasting role on SmackDown to dedicate more time to at-risk youth and communities in Bermuda. He will continue his relationship with WWE by appearing on marquee events, such as Tribute to the Troops and WrestleMania. Fellow WWE Announcers, Tom Phillips and Corey Graves thanked JBL on Twitter, JBL responded to both announcers.

John, you'll be sorely missed on Tuesdays. Explore your passion to the fullest. Thank you for everything, @JCLayfield! https://t.co/tFkkhpzUBt — Tom Phillips (@TomPhillipsWWE) September 2, 2017

Proud of you Tom! I saw your talent at NXT and knew you were the guy-A huge honor to call Wrestlemania with you!! Smackdown is in good hands https://t.co/ToDLKWg7fB — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 2, 2017

This makes me proud & breaks my heart. Congrats @JCLayfield & mostly THANK YOU, for being a friend & all you've helped me with. https://t.co/i7LLMuUjyM — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) September 2, 2017

You are the future @WWEGraves -the future is very bright!! So proud of you. Very talented, a good man. You are what is right about this biz. https://t.co/vNrmMAQAuE — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) September 2, 2017

