- Above, Candice LeRae enjoyed her first round win in the Mae Young Classic defeating Renee Michelle. After talking about the tournament, her husband, Johnny Gargano, stopped by to drop off some water.

- With The Miz moving into fifth all-time in combined days (7 reigns, 441+ days) as Intercontinental Champion, WWE looked at the five longest combined IC reigns ever. The other four are: Tito Santana (443 days), The Honky Tonk Man (454 days), Don Muraco (541 days), and Pedro Morales (619 days).

The Miz On If Roman Reigns Has The 'It Factor,' Why Brock Lesnar Is At The Top, Backstabbing In WWE
See Also
The Miz On If Roman Reigns Has The 'It Factor,' Why Brock Lesnar Is At The Top, Backstabbing In WWE

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair - while wearing a "I ain't dead yet mother f------" t-shirt - posted a video saying he was "back up and running" and thanked all the fans for their support. After his hospitalization and surgery back in mid-August, Flair is set to begin physical therapy as part of his recovery.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.

Related Articles