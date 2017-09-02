- Above, Candice LeRae enjoyed her first round win in the Mae Young Classic defeating Renee Michelle. After talking about the tournament, her husband, Johnny Gargano, stopped by to drop off some water.

- Today, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair - while wearing a "I ain't dead yet mother f------" t-shirt - posted a video saying he was "back up and running" and thanked all the fans for their support. After his hospitalization and surgery back in mid-August, Flair is set to begin physical therapy as part of his recovery.

I'm Backkkk! Thanks To Everyone For The Support These Past Couple Weeks. I Ain't Dead Yet Mother F**ckers! WOOOOO! https://t.co/1ZgKVjFH8x pic.twitter.com/AHSSyE8JT1 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 2, 2017

