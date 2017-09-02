- Above, Kevin Owens interrupted (:35 mark in the video) an UpUpDownDown livestream featuring Xavier Woods, Renee Young, Big E, Rich Swann, and Becky Lynch. Owens put most of his face, upside down, in front of the camera.

- WWE asked fans, "Of the 16 remaining Mae Young Classic competitors, who impressed you the most in the First Round?" As of this writing, the top five picks are: Kairi Sane (25 percent), Toni Storm (13 percent), Abbey Laith (9 percent), Mia Yim (8 percent), and Piper Niven (7 percent).

Kevin Owens On Toning Down 'Face Of America,' Adjusting His Promos, Potential Of Turning Face
- Yesterday, Cathy Kelley announced Braun Strowman will face Big Show in a Steel Cage Match on this week's episode of Raw. At last night's live event in Wichita, Kansas, Strowman had a message for Big Show.

"Big Show! You obviously didn't learn your lesson the first two times you stepped in the ring with me," Strowman yells. "Well, Monday night, you're locked inside of a steel cage and I'm going to put you out to pasture!"


