- Above, Kevin Owens interrupted (:35 mark in the video) an UpUpDownDown livestream featuring Xavier Woods, Renee Young, Big E, Rich Swann, and Becky Lynch. Owens put most of his face, upside down, in front of the camera.

- Yesterday, Cathy Kelley announced Braun Strowman will face Big Show in a Steel Cage Match on this week's episode of Raw. At last night's live event in Wichita, Kansas, Strowman had a message for Big Show.

"Big Show! You obviously didn't learn your lesson the first two times you stepped in the ring with me," Strowman yells. "Well, Monday night, you're locked inside of a steel cage and I'm going to put you out to pasture!"

#BraunStrowman has some #Strong words for @wwethebigshow about their upcoming #SteelCage match this #Monday on #Raw. #WWEWichita A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PDT

