Source: Sports Illustrated

Now that Conor McGregor made the jump from MMA to boxing, could a move to WWE be in his future? Chris Jericho, who is making media rounds promoting his new book No Is A Four Letter Word, told Sports Illustrated he believe it's a foregone conclusion that McGregor will eventually make his way into the squared circle.

McGregor obviously has no experience in professional wrestling, but he does know how to work a microphone. His ability to promote a fight is second-to-none, and Jericho believes this makes him a perfect fit for the WWE, whenever he decides he's ready.

"Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it's a no-brainer," Jericho said. "It might not be this year or the year after that because there's a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there. But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo... I think Conor will definitely end up there, it's just a matter of when he wants to."

Jericho believes McGregor won't be the only MMA fighter to join the WWE, adding, "I also think Ronda Rousey will eventually end up there, one way or another as well."

If McGregor ever joined the WWE, he will have no shortage of rivals after taking to Twitter last year and calling wrestlers "messed up p-----s" and saying he'd "slap the head off the entire roster."

