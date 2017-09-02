Source: The Art Of Wrestling

On episode 363 of The Art Of Wrestling, podcast host Colt Cabana ventured away from his Chicagoland studio… apartment and conducted a live (to tape) podcast in Australia, featuring Hornswoggle, Matt Cross, Jack Swagger, and Tommy Dreamer. Among other things, Hornswoggle, also known as Swoggle, talked about the difference between overseas tours with WWE as opposed to the indies and how WWE signing El Torito changed the way he was being used by the company.

According to Hornswoggle the biggest difference between overseas tours with WWE and on the indies is that he actually gets to have fun on the indies and enjoy the towns they pass through. 'The King Of Small Style' recalled going to the Sydney Zoo with Kofi Kingston while with WWE and suggested there is no time for sightseeing with WWE unless you are missing the gym or sleep.

"We get to have fun. In reality, I get to sell merchandise and talk to people and not go to the venue, go to the bus, go to the airport, and go to the hotel bar. Kofi and I, one time, it was about a year ago, actually, we went to the Sydney Zoo. We had like a day where we flew in, we didn't sleep or anything, instead we actually saw and did things. And that's actually the only time you can do stuff is if you didn't gym or sleep and I didn't ever gym, obviously. I didn't do a lot of things, so I'd go and see the town and that and Kofi and I would randomly pick a day on the tour and walk."

Hornswoggle professed the he was doing a lot of gimmick tag matches before WWE signed El Torito. The illegitimate McMahon claimed that the Wee-LC match he had with El Torito was the best thing he ever did in his WWE run.

"Before Torito, it was never matches-matches. It would be me and Fit [Finlay] versus Tyson Kidd and Natalya or me and Fit against [Curt] Hawkins and [Zack] Ryder. Oh, Fit and I, sorry. English. Chaco [Guerrero], I worked with a lot at house shows or [Chris] Masters. But once Torito came around, it was awesome. That was the most fun I ever had. For easily my entire WWE career, that was the most fun I had. Thank you, [Wee-LC] was the best thing I ever did." Swoggle continued, "that by far tops it for me."

During the interview, Hornswoggle put over El Torito, saying he could do it all and he watched all of the former Mascarita Sagrada's matches. 'Four Feet Of Fury' indicated that he merely wanted the chance to show he could really perform in the squared circle.

"For me, I watched him all the time. Growing up, not really growing up, but no, I've watched him all the time as Mascarita and that. He can do anything, literally anything. There's nothing that he can't do."

Hornswoggle continued, "actually working with him and I think just getting to actually wrestle for the first time, even on house shows, it was awesome, just getting out there and being able to wrestle because that's all I really wanted to do. And I knew I could and they didn't ever give me the opportunity to do that, so when they actually gave me that opportunity, it was awesome and I could hit the ground running, wobbling."

