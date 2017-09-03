Thanks to Dean Chang for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Kansas City, Missouri:

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to the WWE Intercontinental Title. Some of the participants were Enzo Amore, Darren Young, R-Truth

* Finn Balor defeated Elias with Coup de Grace

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a No DQ match. Crowd was really into this match. Braun destroyed Reigns with the steps but Reigns kicked out of the powerslam and speared Braun through a table to win

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan

* John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt in a Kansas City Street Fight. Lots of weapons, action in and out of the ring. Brutal match, both took stiff bumps onto the guardrail and other bumps with the weapons

