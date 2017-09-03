- Above is the latest Being the Elite where The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page finish up their UK tour.

- Night two of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles took place with the remaining first rounds matches being completed. If you missed night one results, you can find them here . Night three takes places tonight with the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals. Here are the night two results:

* Donovan Dijak defeated Trevor Lee

* Sammy Guevara defeated Joey Janela

* Travis Banks defeated Mark Haskins

* Jeff Cobb defeated Sami Callihan

* Matt Riddle defeated Michael Elgin

* Keith Lee defeated WALTER

* The LDRS (Zack Sabre Jr. and Marty Scurll) defeated Ricochet and Matt Sydal (Non-Tournament Tag Match)

* The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) defeated Rey Fenix, Flamita, and Penta El 0M (Non-Tournament 6-Man Tag Match)

- Yesterday was night two of Chikara's King of Trios tournament, the semi-finals and finals will be held later today. Here are the results from night two:

King of Trios Quarter-Finals

* Casa Dorada (Juan Francisco de Coronado, Sonny Defarge, & Cornelius Crummels) defeated House CCK (Chris Brookes, Kid Lykos, & ELIJAH)

* House Sendai Girls (Meiko Satomura, DASH Chisako, & Cassandra Miyagi) defeated House Seven Seas (Merlok, Hermit Crab, & Cajun Crawdad)

* House Rot (Hallowicked, Frightmare, & Kobald) defeated House Furies (Fire Ant, Solo Darling, & Travis Huckabee)

* House Strong Style (Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, & Trent Seven) defeated House Throwbacks (Dasher Hatfield, Mark Angelosetti, & Simon Grimm)

Rey de Voladores Semi-Final Round Elimination Matches

* The Whisper defeated A-Kid, Omari, and Phantasmo

* Jody Fleisch defeated Chuck Mambo, Red Eagle, Jr., and Sylverhawk

* Mike Quackenbush defeated Johnny Kidd (World of Sport Rules - One Fall to a Finish)

- ROH announced KUSHIDA will defend the ROH World TV Title against Kenny King on September 22 at the Death Before Dishonor PPV. As noted, Cody will be defending the ROH World Championship against Minoru Suzuki on the PPV.

KUSHIDA and Kenny King battle for the ROH World TV Title at Death Before Dishonor. September 22nd LIVE on PPV! https://t.co/y3P3CrGqnM pic.twitter.com/g62jZ1YasM — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 1, 2017

