- In the latest Hard Nocks South Life video, John Cena goes through a super set, changing workouts at a quicker pace. Cena will be taking on Roman Reigns at No Mercy on September 24.

- A clip of Kavita Devi vs. Dadota Kai from the Mae Young Classic is currently just over 1.8 million views. According to F4WOnline's Daily Update , this is thanks to the organic interest from India over Devi, as well as Indian news sites embedding the video for their articles. As a comparison, the second most viewed match is Princesa Sugehit vs. Kay Lee Ray at 107k views.

See Also Backstage Creative News On The Roman Reigns And John Cena Contract Signing Segment From RAW

- Lana is currently in Bulgaria with Rusev as they film for Total Divas. While in a bikini, Lana was able to successfully scale a giant haystack. Once at the top, Lana proclaimed she is now a "professional farmer."

Village duties in Bulgaria ???? #TotalDivas ??Want to see all my travels on my @YouTube channel ??? What would you like to see ?? A post shared by CJ Perry (@thelanawwe) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:56am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.