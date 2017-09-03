- Above, Hulk Hogan did a Q&A with his fans, answering questions about what inspires him and his favorite ice cream flavor. One fan asked Hogan what was his personal favorite moment was in wrestling.

"When I won the WWF Heavyweight Title in Madison Square Garden, January 23, 1984 from the Iron Sheik," Hogan responded. "But there's a backstory to it, we go back many years when I was going to the University of South Florida, majoring in finance and management with a minor in music. After a bunch of years of going to college and quitting to play music several times, I finally quit for good to be a professional wrestler. It just killed both my parents, it ruined their hopes and dreams for me. So there was a very strained relationship for quite a long time with me and my Mom and Dad. Then, at Madison Square Garden where I beat the Iron Sheik, I had both my parents in the audience, sitting next to Vince McMahon's wife, Linda McMahon. When I came back with the belt - Andre was pouring champagne on my head - my Dad and Mom came to the dressing room. They both said how proud they were of me and they were very happy that I made that decision to be a wrestler."

- Last week on Raw, Jeff Hardy won a battle royal to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Instead of having a match, Miz offered up the opportunity for Jeff and Matt Hardy to join the Miztourage, saying Matt has been too negative with the "delete, delete, delete" stuff and Miz wants to "restore, restore, restore" the Hardys career back to what it was. The Hardys responded by initially thinking about taking up the offer, then passed as Matt went in and out of his "Broken" personality while Jeff did some singing.

