- Above, Hulk Hogan did a Q&A with his fans, answering questions about what inspires him and his favorite ice cream flavor. One fan asked Hogan what was his personal favorite moment was in wrestling.
- WWE Shop's latest sale is 20% off orders over $25, 25% off orders over $50, and 30% off orders over $75. Also select championship titles are 20% off. To receive the savings, just use the code RAW at checkout and by clicking here. The sale ends on September 4 at 11:59pm PT.
- Last week on Raw, Jeff Hardy won a battle royal to become the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Instead of having a match, Miz offered up the opportunity for Jeff and Matt Hardy to join the Miztourage, saying Matt has been too negative with the "delete, delete, delete" stuff and Miz wants to "restore, restore, restore" the Hardys career back to what it was. The Hardys responded by initially thinking about taking up the offer, then passed as Matt went in and out of his "Broken" personality while Jeff did some singing.
"@MATTHARDYBRAND is being so negative with the delete, delete, delete... I want to restore, restore, restore!" - @mikethemiz #WWEWichita pic.twitter.com/MzbqlwYsR0— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2017
Last night @mikethemiz made an offer... now allow @JEFFHARDYBRAND & @MATTHARDYBRAND to #RETORT! #WWEKansasCity pic.twitter.com/mqMkPpr66R— WWE (@WWE) September 3, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.