"For all the people that got their feelings hurt by that I ask; who's the real snowflake?"

Will He Run for Political Office:

"I'll say yes because that'll work well with selling my Daniel Richards 2020 shirt at WhatAManeuver.Net."

Key Difference wrestling "Hurricane" Shane Helms:

"The one key difference with guys on his level is the Devil is in the details. I might think of something and then he's like, 'Well I think we can do this to make it bigger'. You work with guys on that level and in those spots they can't help but rub off on you."

Wanting To Feud With Vince McMahon:

"There definitely would be a built in angle because of his photo ops with Trump and his connections to the Administration. I probably would just hit him with the Liberal Agenda (his finisher)."

