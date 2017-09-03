- Above is a video collage of 50 behind-the-scenes photos from SummerSlam, including shots of Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Naomi, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, and others.

- Today former Cruiserweight Champion, TJ Perkins, turns 33 years old. Although not currently battling over the title, Perkins is in a friendly rivalry storyline with Rich Swann on 205 Live.

- After JBL announced he would be leaving his weekly commentary spot on SmackDown, fans have been voicing their opinion on who should be the next to take his spot. One of the most popular names to be mentioned has been Renee Young. On Twitter, Renee appreciated all the support, but reminded everyone that she was "never very good at commentary for NXT." Young debuted in September of 2013 on NXT before eventually working as a full-time color commentator for the next several months. From July of 2014 until January the next year, she worked on WWE Superstars (with Tom Phillips) until she was moved to hosting a number of other WWE shows. No official word yet on who (if anyone) will replace JBL on SmackDown.

Sad @JCLayfield is leaving #SDLive announcers desk. He brought a veteran's authority. Time for @ReneeYoungWWE to make a little history...? pic.twitter.com/TpqflLbP01 — Gorilla Position (@WWEGP) September 2, 2017

While I truly appreciate all of the support on this,I would just like to remind everyone that I was never very good at commentary for NXT ???? https://t.co/aQpysHDx6o — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) September 3, 2017

