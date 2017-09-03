SportsKeeda recently interviewed Mae Young Classic competitor Kavita Devi. Devi was defeated in the first round of the tournament by Dakota Kai.

Below are some highlights:

Were you a WWE fan growing up?

"I loved watching WWE matches, but I never even dreamed about stepping into the ring. One day I was at a local show, and the performer in the ring laid out an open challenge. I raised my hand without thinking, entered the ring and realized I can do this. I used to only watch from afar, until then. After that, the Great Khali took me under his wing, make me work very hard and prepared me for the future."

Who are some of your favorite WWE superstars?

"Khali of course, The Undertaker, John Cena, I used to watch their matches. I never watched women's wrestling really. I'd seen an interview which brought up the fact that Indian women do not usually step into the wrestling ring, and this affected me. I thought to myself that if I ever get such an opportunity, I'll go there some day. All of India is crazy about WWE (laughs)."

Did you get a chance to meet Triple H? What was the experience like?

"He was very nice, simple and polite. He congratulated me for being the first woman to arrive at this level, from India and he told me that he was very proud of me. Triple H gave me some advice for the road ahead as well and told me to work hard."

What's the next step for you? Is there any particular opponent you're particularly eyeing?

"My next target is to become the WWE Women's Champion. Whether it's Charlotte or Sasha Banks or Bayley, whoever it is, I'm training hard under The Great Khali. I want to rule like Jinder Mahal and The Great Khali have. One day an Indian woman will rule as well."

