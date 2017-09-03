- Above is the trailer for Ted DiBiase's Price of Fame documentary, which will be in select theaters on November 7. It takes a look back at DiBiase's career as a wrestler and how it took a toll on his family. The film features appearances by his son, Ted DiBiase Jr., Shawn Michaels, Terry Funk, Mick Foley and others.
Main event time!!! #KOTNight3 https://t.co/qUBYYv06wc pic.twitter.com/jQiD9qq1xR— chikarapro (@CHIKARApro) September 3, 2017
2 years in a row I went to the US off my own back to compete in KOT— Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 3, 2017
This year @CHIKARApro came to the UK
Kings of Kings of trios! pic.twitter.com/WmmXZaTBmY
- WWE was in Moline, Illinois yesterday and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Tim Sylvia was backstage at the live event. Sylvia won the UFC Title on two occasions, once in 2003 and again in 2006. Below, he took a photo with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.