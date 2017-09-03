- Above is the trailer for Ted DiBiase's Price of Fame documentary, which will be in select theaters on November 7. It takes a look back at DiBiase's career as a wrestler and how it took a toll on his family. The film features appearances by his son, Ted DiBiase Jr., Shawn Michaels, Terry Funk, Mick Foley and others.

- Today, the finals took place in the Chikara King of Trios tournament between House Strong Style (WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, and Trent Seven) and House Sendai Girls (Cassandra Miyagi, Dash Chisako and Meiko Satomura). Bate, Dunne, and Seven were able to win the tournament via pinfall.

2 years in a row I went to the US off my own back to compete in KOT



This year @CHIKARApro came to the UK



Kings of Kings of trios! pic.twitter.com/WmmXZaTBmY — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) September 3, 2017

See Also Backstage Update On If John Cena Is Responsible For Baron Corbin's Heat

- WWE was in Moline, Illinois yesterday and former UFC Heavyweight Champion, Tim Sylvia was backstage at the live event. Sylvia won the UFC Title on two occasions, once in 2003 and again in 2006. Below, he took a photo with WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya.

#WWEChampion @JinderMahal and #SDLive #WomensChampion @NatByNature hung out with former @ufc #HeavyweightChampion #TimSylvia at #WWEMoline! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Sep 3, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.