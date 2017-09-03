Source: Orlando Sentinel

Tessa Blanchard spoke with the Orlando Sentinel on a number of wrestling topics. Here are some of the highlights:

"If I ever needed anything, they would help me. After hours, I would train, train, train, six or seven days a week, until 2 or 3 in the morning sometimes. After a long day, Cedric [Alexander] would say, 'Hey Tessa, let's get in there and have a 45-minute match and call it on the fly.' That's helped turn me into the athlete I am today. I'm so grateful for all of those hardships."

Training in Japan:

"It's very strong style in there. You've got to get in there and hang or you're going to get your ass kicked. It has toughened me up. You have to develop this mental strength to just be there and be all in."

Advice from former WWE Superstar, Carlito, when she felt like fans weren't interested in her:

"I was going through this time where I thought, 'Why don't people like me? Why is it so tough right now? Why do people think I'm only here because of [my family ties]?' Carlito looked at me and he was like, 'Tessa, you don't need to apologize for who your dad is, you don't need to apologize for what family you're in. You were born that way. But you do need to work hard and you do need to back it up.' That stuck with me and that's what I've been doing the last four years."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

