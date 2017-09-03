- Above, Trish Stratus and Lita are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Jeff Hardy.

- WWE posted this week's gallery of the 25 best Instagram photos. The group includes The Rock, Carmella, Lana (with Sarah Logan), and Stephanie McMahon (with Triple H).


My hair is full of secrets... that's why it's so big ????

???????? for our visit to @Facebook HQ during @TripleH's & my trip to #SanFrancisco today!!

Seth Rollins On Why Vince McMahon Banned The Curbstomp And Changed His Entrance Theme
- Via her Instagram, Carmella said that she and Big Cass bought a new house. While Carmella still looks for the right time to cash in her MITB opportunity, Cass is currently on the shelf with a torn ACL that could keep him out of action for up to nine months. His injury was sustained in August on Raw during a match against Enzo Amore.

We bought a house! ?????? @bigcasswwe

