- Above, Trish Stratus and Lita are featured in this week's Canvas 2 Canvas. Next week's subject will be Jeff Hardy.
In my #IronParadise here in Vancouver, shooting the VO for the bad ass open of the #MayweatherMcGregor tonight. I connected with my boy Conor this week. His intentions go far beyond his extraordinary skill. Like Mayweather, not only does he want to put on an epic performance for the world, but there's a real visceral, raw, warrior mana (spirit) that he has in his blood. There's only one way you gain respect... by earning it. Let's get after it boys and may the best man win. ???? #MayweatherMcGregor #TheWorldIsWatching #WarriorMana TONIGHT.
My first singles match in @WWENXT was vs. @sarahloganwwe she always challenged me ! Watch her on #MaeYoungClassic on the #WWENetwork ! This woman is such an incredible wrestler & has so much ??. Her story to getting to @WWE is inspiring and this is just the beginning. We are resilient in everything we do !!!! ??????
- Via her Instagram, Carmella said that she and Big Cass bought a new house. While Carmella still looks for the right time to cash in her MITB opportunity, Cass is currently on the shelf with a torn ACL that could keep him out of action for up to nine months. His injury was sustained in August on Raw during a match against Enzo Amore.
