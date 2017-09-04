Thanks to Benjamin Solch for the following WWE live event results from Saturday's show in Moline, Illinois:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango and The New Day

* Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger

* Sami Zayn and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension. After the match, The Ascension cut a promo on wanting to fight some more. They issued a challenge and out came Luke Harper

* Luke Harper defeated Konnor in a quick match after Viktor left Konnor on his own

* Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Tamina Snuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm and pinned Corbin for the win. Awesome match

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler interrupted Roode's entrance and cut a promo similar to the recent backstage promos he's done on SmackDown. Good match once they got past Ziggler's slow-paced mat action, mostly headlocks. Roode won with a spinebuster and a Glorious DDT

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match. Another solid match, The Singh Brothers distracted the referee and allowed Jinder to hit a low blow on Orton. After the match they triple teamed Orton but he fought back and hit a RKO on Sunil Singh, then a RKO on Jinder

