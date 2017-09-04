Thanks to Neil Biffman for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Des Moines, Iowa:

* Jason Jordan won a battle royal to become the new #1 contender to The Miz

* Finn Balor defeated Elias

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a No DQ match

* RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Nia Jax, Emma, Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks

* WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz retained over Jason Jordan. Second best match of the night next to the main event

* John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt in a Des Moines Street Fight. PPV-calibre main event, lots of big spots

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.