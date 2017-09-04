Thanks to Roderick Carmody for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Cedar Falls, Iowa:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango and The New Day

* Aiden English defeated Tye Dillinger in a lengthy match that lost a lot of the crowd excitement from the opener

* Sami Zayn and The Hype Bros defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension. Konnor and Viktor issued a challenge for the biggest man in the back to come out for a fight

* Luke Harper defeated Konnor in a quick match that looked like it would be a handicap match until Viktor bailed

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Shinsuke Nakamura and Baron Corbin. Very good exchanges between Nakamura and Styles, which were kind of crapped on by Corbin but he did bring something to the match. Great match overall, Styles got the win over Corbin

* Charlotte Flair and Naomi defeated Tamina Snuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya

* Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler with a Glorious DDT. Roode was so over and seemed to save the match as Ziggler was phoning it in

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal retained over Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match thanks to interference from The Singh Brothers. Orton delivered post-match RKOs and posed to end the show

