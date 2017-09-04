Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as the road to No Mercy continues.
WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight:
* Big Show to battle Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match
* Will Jeff Hardy become a five-time Intercontinental Champion on Raw?
* Can we expect more fireworks between John Cena and Roman Reigns?
* Nia Jax makes major Raw Women's Championship statement
* What's next for Emma?
Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for live RAW coverage, videos, news and notes.
