- Above is an 8-man tag match between Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, KUSHIDA, and Juice Robinson vs. Kuzuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Gedo, and YOSHI-HASHI.
Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Finals
* Ricochet defeated Dezmond Xavier
* Travis Banks defeated Marty Scurll
* Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijak
* Ray Fenix defeated Zack Sabre Jr.
* Jeff Cobb defeated Sammy Guevara
* Matt Riddle defeated Penta el 0M
Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Finals
* Ricochet defeated Travis Banks
* Keith Lee defeated Ray Fenix
* Jeff Cobb defeated Matt Riddle
* Chuck Taylor, Flamita, Joey Janela, Mark Haskins, and Flash Morgan Webster defeated Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee, WALTER, and Jonah Rock
Battle of Los Angeles Finals
* Ricochet defeated Keith Lee and Jeff Cobb
* Post-match, Ricochet said he's coming for Chuck Taylor's PWG Title before moving on to bigger and better things.
- At Death Before Dishonor XV on September 22, Cody Rhodes will defend his ROH World Title against Minoru Suzuki. Rhodes cut a promo saying he's not concerned with Suzuki's MMA experience and that he will be the one who gets stretched by "The American Nightmare."
