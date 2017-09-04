- Above is an 8-man tag match between Hiroshi Tanahashi, Katsuyori Shibata, KUSHIDA, and Juice Robinson vs. Kuzuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Gedo, and YOSHI-HASHI.

- Night three of PWG's Battle of Los Angeles took place yesterday and the triple threat elimination finals match came down to Keith Lee, Ricochet, and Jeff Cobb. Lee was able to eliminated Cobb, but Ricochet got the victory, becoming the first two-time winner of the tournament. Here are the full results:

Battle of Los Angeles Quarter-Finals

* Ricochet defeated Dezmond Xavier

* Travis Banks defeated Marty Scurll

* Keith Lee defeated Donovan Dijak

* Ray Fenix defeated Zack Sabre Jr.

* Jeff Cobb defeated Sammy Guevara

* Matt Riddle defeated Penta el 0M

Battle of Los Angeles Semi-Finals

* Ricochet defeated Travis Banks

* Keith Lee defeated Ray Fenix

* Jeff Cobb defeated Matt Riddle

* Chuck Taylor, Flamita, Joey Janela, Mark Haskins, and Flash Morgan Webster defeated Brian Cage, Sami Callihan, Trevor Lee, WALTER, and Jonah Rock

Battle of Los Angeles Finals

* Ricochet defeated Keith Lee and Jeff Cobb

* Post-match, Ricochet said he's coming for Chuck Taylor's PWG Title before moving on to bigger and better things.

- At Death Before Dishonor XV on September 22, Cody Rhodes will defend his ROH World Title against Minoru Suzuki. Rhodes cut a promo saying he's not concerned with Suzuki's MMA experience and that he will be the one who gets stretched by "The American Nightmare."

Last week @suzuki_D_minoru accepted @CodyRhodes open challenge, but The American Nightmare isn't afraid of the challenger's reputation. pic.twitter.com/IZbpEryQbB — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) September 2, 2017

