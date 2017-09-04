- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring championship celebrations gone wrong. The video includes: Sheamus cashing-in on Roman Reigns, Nia Jax dropping Alexa Bliss after she won the title from Sasha Banks and others.

- A photo of a knockoff WWE shirt with the words "Randy Orton" accompanied by a photo of John Cena on the front of it has been making the rounds among wrestling fans. Orton retweeted the photo and said "Too bad it's a knockoff. If it was legit, I might be able to actually sell some shirts."

@RandyOrton @JohnCena Was browsing and I saw this. What do you two think? pic.twitter.com/Pn2VEcyYeS — Vance Parks (@VanceParks95) September 4, 2017

Too bad it's a knockoff, if it was legit I might be able to actually sell some shirts https://t.co/4QzxlJPbgx — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 4, 2017

