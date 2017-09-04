- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring championship celebrations gone wrong. The video includes: Sheamus cashing-in on Roman Reigns, Nia Jax dropping Alexa Bliss after she won the title from Sasha Banks and others.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which Mae Young Classic Second-Round match are you most looking forward to?" As of this writing, the top four picks are Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair (26 percent), Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler (18 percent), Lacey Evans vs. Toni Storm (17 percent), and Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley (12 percent). Another four episodes of the tournament were released earlier today, the live finals will be on September 12.

Randy Orton On If He Thinks About WWE HOF Induction, Giving Advice, His Kids Favorite Wrestlers
- A photo of a knockoff WWE shirt with the words "Randy Orton" accompanied by a photo of John Cena on the front of it has been making the rounds among wrestling fans. Orton retweeted the photo and said "Too bad it's a knockoff. If it was legit, I might be able to actually sell some shirts."



