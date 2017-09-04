Following the departure of JBL from the SmackDown LIVE announce team, WWE announced this afternoon that Corey Graves will take over for him beginning tomorrow night.

Graves joins Tom Phillips and Byron Saxton on SmackDown LIVE. WWE also noted that Graves will remain as a color commentator on Raw.

With the change, Graves is leaving 205 Live and WWE Main Event. Nigel McGuinness, who serves as a color commentator on WWE NXT broadcasts, is replacing Graves on both series.

JBL announced on Friday that he's stepping away from his weekly broadcasting role on SmackDown LIVE to dedicate more time to at-risk youth and communities in Bermuda. He will continue his relationship with WWE by appearing on marquee events, such as Tribute to the Troops and WrestleMania.

