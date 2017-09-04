Source: The Other Guys Podcast

Chris Jericho recently stopped by The Other Guys Podcast with Baby Huey and Bimbo Jimbo to discuss his new book, No Is A Four Letter Word: How I Failed In Spelling But Succeeded In Life.

This is the fourth book Jericho has written in his career. It's broken up into 22 principles, one of which is "Always stand up for what you believe in." In explaining this principle, Jericho told a story about how he believed AJ Styles should be allowed to use his "Styles Clash" finisher. Despite the move being unofficially banned in the WWE because of reports of people getting hurt for hit, Jericho believed it would only benefit Styles in the long run and slyly got Vince McMahon to green-light the move.

"I knew it was a great move, I knew it was an easy move to take, and I knew it was something that could help AJ and give him extra colors to paint his pictures with," Jericho said. "I basically went to Vince and started using it during matches just so Vince could see it, so I figured if he saw it and didn't want me doing it he would know."

When Jericho kicked out of the Styles Clash, fans complained that he was "burying" Styles, but it was all part of Jericho's elaborate plan to get the move OK'd by McMahon.

"Eventually I went to Vince and I said, 'Did you see that move AJ did?' Never using the words 'Styles Clash' because I knew Vince might not even know what the move is, but that name is taboo. ... I said he should use it as a finish. [Vince said], 'Yes absolutely, use it as a finish.' So I was able to kind of indirectly get the move unbanned by just doing it and not asking for permission and never using the name 'Styles Clash' while taking about it with Vince. Now it's one of AJ's biggest moves."

