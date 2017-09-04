A video package showcasing the matches from the first round kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Jim Ross and Lita check in on commentary. The final 16 competitors are shown at the entrance way.

A video package is shown of Abbey Laith and Rachel Evers. Rachel Evers and Abbey Laith make their entrances.

Rachel Evers vs. Abbey Laith

Laith hits a modified arm drag on Evers. Evers slams Laith to the mat. Evers ducks a kick attempt by Laith. Laith connects with a forearm to the back of Evers. Laith hits another modified arm drag on Evers. Evers rolls out of the ring. Laith hits a Suicide Dive to the outside on Evers. Laith rolls Evers back into the ring before pinning her for a two count. Laith strikes Evers. Evers hits a Stunner on Laith. Evers hits a running Senton on Laith. Evers pins Laith for a two count. Evers chops and strikes Laith in the corner. Evers hits an STO on Laith. Evers hits a springboard leg drop on Laith before pinning her for another two count. Evers kicks Laith in the face. Laith and Evers kick each other at the same time. They exchange strikes. Laith hits a spin kick on Evers. Laith ascends the turnbuckle. Evers strikes Laith. Evers hits a powerslam on Laith from off the turnbuckle. Evers pins Laith for a two count. Evers hits the ropes. Laith catches Evers and hits her Aligator Clutch finisher. Laith pins Evers for the win.

Winner: Abbey Laith

A video package is shown of Serena Deeb and Piper Niven. Piper Niven and Serena Deeb make their entrances.

Serena Deeb vs. Piper Niven

They lock up. Niven pushes Deeb to the corner. Deeb dodges an attack attempt by Niven in the corner. Deeb locks in a headlock on Niven. Deeb attempts a Scoop Slam on Niven, Niven reverses it into a cross body. Niven pins Deeb for a two count. Niven briefly locks in a modified headlock on Deeb. Deeb rolls Niven up for a two count. Deeb locks in a headlock on Niven. Niven hits a Back-Suplex on Deeb. Niven hits a running splash on Deeb. Niven pins Deeb for a two count. Niven goes for a running Senton, Deeb gets her knees up. Deeb locks in a headlock on Niven, Niven gets out of it. Deeb strikes Niven several times. Deeb hits a Modified Slam on Niven. Deeb hits a neck-breaker on Niven. Deeb pins Niven for a two count. Niven eventually sends Deeb into the corner. Niven hits a cannonball on Deeb in the corner. Niven pins Deeb for a two count. Niven attempts a powerslam on Deeb, Deeb gets out of it. Deeb slams Niven to the mat. Deeb pins Niven for a two count. Niven dodges a Spear attempt from Deeb. Niven strikes Deeb. Niven sends Deeb into the corner. Niven hits an Inverted Splash from off the second rope on Deeb. Niven pins Deeb for a two count. Niven ascends the turnbuckle. Deeb rolls out of the way of a splash attempt from Niven from off the top rope. Deeb runs towards Niven, Niven catches her and hits a Michinoku Driver. Niven pins Deeb for the win.

Winner: Piper Niven

A video package is shown of Princesa Sugehit and Mercedes Martinez. and make their entrances.

Princesa Sugehit vs. Mercedes Martinez

They lock up. Susgehit briefly locks in a waist lock on Martinez. Martinez takes Sugehit to the mat with a drop-toe-hold. Sugehit rolls Martinez up for a one count. Martinez eventually cloethlines Sugehit. Martinez connects with a forearm to the face of Sugehit. Sugehit sends Martinez into the corner. Sugehit hits a cannonball in the corner on Martinez. Sugehit pins Martinez for a two count. Martinez hits a modified Sidewalk Slam on Sugehit. Martinez pins Sugehit for a two count. Martinez hits a pair of suplexes on Sugehit. Martinez hits a neck-breaker on Sugehit. Martinez pins Sugehit for a two count. Martinez strikes Sugehit in the corner. Martinez hits a double knee face-breaker on Martinez. Sugehit sends Martinez to the mat. Sugehit hits a Tornado DDT from off the second rope on Martinez. Sugehit pins Martinez for a two count. Sugehit briefly locks in an arm-lock on Martinez. Martinez kicks Sugehit. Martinez hits a Fisherman Buster on Sugehit. Martinez pins Sugehit for the win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

A video package is shown of Bianca Belair and Kairi Sane. Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair make their entrances.

Kairi Sane vs. Bianca Belair

Belair sends Sane into the corner. Belair slams Sane to the mat. Belair locks in a headlock on Sane. Sane sends Belair to the ropes. Belair hits a shoulder block on Sane. Sane ducks a clothesline attempt from Belair. Sane dropkicks Belair. Sane pins Belair for a one count. Sane connects with a forearm to the face of Belair. Belair hits Sane with several hair strikes. Belair clotheslines Sane before pinning her for a two count. Belair drives her knee into Sane. Belair suplexes Sane before pinning her for another two count. Belair locks in a Full Nelson Lock on Sane. Belair slams Sane to the mat. Belair pins Sane for another two count. Belair strikes Sane several times. Belair goes for a running splash on Sane, Sane gets her knees up. Sane chops Belair several times. Sane connects with a forearm to Belair from off the second rope. Sane pins Belair for a one count. Sane locks in a modified headlock on Belair. Belair flips Sane forward to get out of it. Belair hits a powerslam on Sane before pinning her for a two count. Sane strikes Belair several times. Belair slams Sane to the mat. Belair hits a modified spine-buster on Sane. Belair ascends the turnbuckle. Belair hits a 450 Splash from off the top rope on Sane. Belair pins Sane for a two count. Sane dodges an attack attempt from Belair in the corner. Sane connects with an axe kick to the back of Belair. Sane hits a running forearm on Belair in the corner. Sane connects with a back-fist to the face of Belair. Sane ascends the turnbuckle. Sane hits an elbow drop from off the top rope on Belair. Sane pins Belair for the win.

Winner: Kairi Sane

A video package is shown to close the show featuring highlights of tonight's matches.

