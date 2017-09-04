Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. We will be providing live ongoing coverage of tonight's RAW, while you all can chime in with your thoughts throughout the show.

- Tonight's Labor Day edition of WWE RAW opens up with a look back at last week's war of words between No Mercy opponents John Cena and Roman Reigns.

- We're live from the Century Link Center in Omaha, Nebraska as Michael Cole welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

John Cena vs. Jason Jordan

We go right to the ring and out comes John Cena as JoJo does the introductions.

Jason Jordan is out next for what Cole calls a career-making moment for him. The bell rings and Jordan goes for a quick pin attempt. Jordan with another pin attempt after a takedown. Jordan takes Cena back down and wrestles him on the mat.

Cena with a takedown now but Jordan comes right back and out-wrestles Cena again. Fans do dueling chants for Cena now. Cena with a hip toss. Jordan with a fireman's carry into another 2 count. Cena ends up dropping Jordan with a right. Cena with a 2 count. Cena ends up dropping Jordan with a forearm and hitting a suplex. Cena waits for Jordan to get up now. Cena with another right hand as he works Jordan around the ring. Cena with a stiff whip into the corner for another 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and they're going at it. Jordan with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cena comes back with the shoulder tackles. Jordan counters a move and nails a dropkick for a 2 count. Fans do dueling chants for Cena as both are slow to get up now. They get up and trade shots in the middle of the ring.

Cena ends up slamming Jordan in the middle of the ring and hitting the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Jordan blocks the Attitude Adjustment and gets a close 2 count. Cena with the STF in the middle of the ring. Jordan breaks free and applies a Crossface submission. Cena breaks the hold and powers to this feet with Jordan on his shoulders. Jordan blocks the Attitude Adjustment and nails two Northern Lights suplexes for a close 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome" now.

Jordan with the big shoulder thrust in the corner. Jordan drops his straps and goes for a slam but Cena counters for a close 2 count. Cena comes right back with the Attitude Adjustment for the pin.

Winner: John Cena

- After the match, Cena stands tall as we go to replays. Cena stands tall and helps Jordan to his feet for a show of respect. Cena hits the corner to pose but the music interrupts and out comes Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Reigns is in the ring with Cena. Some fans are chanting Cena's name. Reigns gets booed as he says he has one question for Cena - if he's as good as he says he is, why does it take a 16-time champ over 20 minutes to beat a rookie? Reigns says if Cena is as good as he says he is, he would've defeated Jordan right away. Reigns goes on and gets the "what!?" treatment from the crowd. Reigns calls Cena a lying, fake ass little b---h. Cena calls Reigns a Debbie Downer and says he's disgusted by Reigns' whole face. Cena says Reigns is doing the worst thing a guy like him could try and do right now - use his brain. Cena goes on and points out how Reigns came out with his zipper down. Reigns says he actually busted the zipper because he's a big dog. Cena says he was just looking for Reigns' balls but he has none. Cena talks about how Reigns is going to lose at No Mercy.

Cena says the only question Reigns will have after No Mercy is how did this happen. Cena says Reigns is a conceited, know-it-all golden boy that needs to be taught about respect. Cena gives props to guys like Jordan, Chad Gable and The Miz for putting in work each week. He respects that. Cena says he does not respect Reigns. Cena doesn't respect how Reigns walks down here and calls Cena a fake b---h. The only person living a lie here is Reigns. Cena goes on and wonders if Reigns can see what's going on here, or does he need to beat some sense into Reigns. Reigns says now they're talking. He tells Cena to do it, bring it. Fans cheer and a "yes!" chant starts up. Reigns tells Cena to do it right now. Reigns asks if fans want to see Cena beat his ass and they do.

Reigns taunts Cena and says this is Cena's moment to finally back up his big mouth. Just like Reigns thought, Cena is all talk and that's why he doesn't respect Cena. Reigns drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits. Cena stares him down with a smirk on his face.

- Still to come, Braun Strowman vs. Big Show in a Steel Cage match. Also, The Miz defends against Jeff Hardy. Back to commercial.

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Rhyno and Heath Slater

Back from the break and out comes RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose for commentary. Sheamus and Cesaro are out next. They taunt the champs on the way to the ring. It's confirmed that they will get their rematch at No Mercy. Rhyno and Heath Slater are waiting in the ring.

The bell rings and Slater tries to a quick pin attempt on Cesaro but it backfires and Slater gets beat down. Sheamus comes in and unloads on Slater in the corner. Cesaro tags back in for a 2 count.

Rhyno comes in and ends up unloading on Sheamus. Rhyno with a close 2 count as Cesaro breaks the pin. This leads to Sheamus hitting a Brogue Kick on Rhyno for the easy win.

Winners: Sheamus and Cesaro

- After the match, Cesaro and Sheamus stand tall and look up at the champions.

- The announcers talk about Hurricane Harvey and the support given to the people of Texas. Mark Henry was in Houston earlier today helping the people. Booker T thanks WWE and everyone else for their support.

- Renee Young is backstage with The Hardys for comments on tonight's title match. Jeff Hardy says he's going to go out in a blaze of glory or he's going to leave with the WWE Intercontinental Title. Matt Hardy warns The Miztourage if they're thinking about getting involved. Back to commercial.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Jeff Hardy vs. The Miz

Back from the break and out comes Jeff Hardy with Matt Hardy. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is out next with Maryse, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. We get formal ring introductions from JoJo.

Jeff goes for a quick pin attempt but Miz kicks out. Back and forth between the two now as they go at it. Jeff ends up sending Miz to the floor. He runs the ropes for a dive but puts the brakes on as The Miztourage and Miz moves out of the way. We go to commercial.

