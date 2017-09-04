It's now confirmed that Cesaro & Sheamus will get their rematch from RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose at the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view.
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
TBA vs. The Miz
RAW Women's Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins
Roman Reigns vs. John Cena
