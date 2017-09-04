- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Randy Orton with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Omaha for this week's Main Event episode:

* Elias vs. Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali and Lince Dorado vs. TJP and Brian Kendrick

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- WWE Chairman Vince McMahon tweeted the following on Labor Day today, which brought a lot of criticism from Twitter users after it was announced that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night for the first time ever this year.

Here's wishing everyone a safe, happy and healthy #LaborDay. Hard work makes anything possible. — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 4, 2017

