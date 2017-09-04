- As noted, Elias wrestled Kalisto in a match before tonight's WWE RAW in Omaha, which will air on this week's Main Event episode. Above is video of Elias performing his latest song, taking a shot at the city.

- The official theme song for WWE's No Mercy pay-per-view is No Mercy by KIT.

- As noted, WWE announced today that RAW will air live on Christmas Night and New Year's Night for the first time ever this year. Matt Hardy's wife Reby Hardy took to Twitter and posted the following reaction to the news:

Christmas is ruined ???? pic.twitter.com/dar2lWAmxc — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) September 4, 2017

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.