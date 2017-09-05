- Above is video of Nia Jax talking to Mike Rome after this week's WWE RAW in Omaha, which saw Jax and Emma defeat Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss to earn a spot in the title match at WWE No Mercy, making it a Fatal 4 Way. Nia says she took the other 3 competitors out in a preview of what's to come at No Mercy.

- This week's RAW opener saw John Cena defeat Jason Jordan in the first-ever match between the two. Jordan took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match:

Tonight, I went toe to toe with one of the best to ever do it! It's only a matter of time til I'm the one getting my hand raised! #RAW — Jason Jordan (@JasonJordanJJ) September 5, 2017

